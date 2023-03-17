Red Nose Day Sheffield: Youngsters dress up in red for Comic Relief fun
Youngsters got into the spirit of Red Nose day – with some great Comic Relief costumes.
Children across the city got involved with charity fundraising events, with the youngsters at Children First on Scotland Street among them.
They were dressing up and taking part in special activities, after youngsters were asked to wear something red and have crazy hair.
These pictures show some of the youngsters getting into the spirit of the day.
