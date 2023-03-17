News you can trust since 1887
Red Nose Day Sheffield: Youngsters dress up in red for Comic Relief fun

Youngsters got into the spirit of Red Nose day – with some great Comic Relief costumes.

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 17th Mar 2023, 21:01 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 21:01 GMT

Children across the city got involved with charity fundraising events, with the youngsters at Children First on Scotland Street among them.

They were dressing up and taking part in special activities, after youngsters were asked to wear something red and have crazy hair.

These pictures show some of the youngsters getting into the spirit of the day.

Red nose day fun at children First on Scotland Street

1. Wearing red

Red nose day fun at children First on Scotland Street

Red nose day fun at children First on Scotland Street

2. Cakes

Red nose day fun at children First on Scotland Street

Red nose day fun at children First on Scotland Street

3. Curly wig

Red nose day fun at children First on Scotland Street

Red nose day fun at children First on Scotland Street

4. Big cheer

Red nose day fun at children First on Scotland Street

