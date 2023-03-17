Red Nose Day is back today with lots of fun events planned to raise money for good causes.
And to help mark Comic Relief we have had a look through our archives at some of the most memorable fundraising events in and around Sheffield over the years.
1. Comic Relief 2001
Comedy capers for Red Nose Day in 2001 - who can you spot? Photo: Dennis Lound
2. Comic Relief 1997
The Comic Relief 'Ka' team who handed out red noses and leaflets in March 1997. Photo: Dean Atkins
3. Comic Relief 2001
Peace Gardens in Sheffield, Lindsay Wagstaff of Mudfords with the giant underwear made for Comic Relief on March 16 2001 Photo: Stuart Hastings
4. Comic Relief 2003
Abbey National staff at City Plaza in Sheffield, ready for Comic Relief and holding the donation line number. Pictured left to right are Andy Eastwood, Michael Buckingham, Kate Doyle-Price, Andy Heath, Angie Greaves, Nicole Matthews, Julie Nicholson, Abi Wood, Sue Hurst, and in front, Ben Duckels. Photo: Roger Nadal