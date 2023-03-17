News you can trust since 1887
Comic Relief: Sheffield retro pictures looking back at how we marked Red Nose Day

Red Nose Day is back today with lots of fun events planned to raise money for good causes.

By Lee Peace
Published 17th Mar 2023, 04:45 GMT

And to help mark Comic Relief we have had a look through our archives at some of the most memorable fundraising events in and around Sheffield over the years.

Comedy capers for Red Nose Day in 2001 - who can you spot?

1. Comic Relief 2001

Comedy capers for Red Nose Day in 2001 - who can you spot? Photo: Dennis Lound

The Comic Relief 'Ka' team who handed out red noses and leaflets in March 1997.

2. Comic Relief 1997

The Comic Relief 'Ka' team who handed out red noses and leaflets in March 1997. Photo: Dean Atkins

Peace Gardens in Sheffield, Lindsay Wagstaff of Mudfords with the giant underwear made for Comic Relief on March 16 2001

3. Comic Relief 2001

Peace Gardens in Sheffield, Lindsay Wagstaff of Mudfords with the giant underwear made for Comic Relief on March 16 2001 Photo: Stuart Hastings

Abbey National staff at City Plaza in Sheffield, ready for Comic Relief and holding the donation line number. Pictured left to right are Andy Eastwood, Michael Buckingham, Kate Doyle-Price, Andy Heath, Angie Greaves, Nicole Matthews, Julie Nicholson, Abi Wood, Sue Hurst, and in front, Ben Duckels.

4. Comic Relief 2003

Abbey National staff at City Plaza in Sheffield, ready for Comic Relief and holding the donation line number. Pictured left to right are Andy Eastwood, Michael Buckingham, Kate Doyle-Price, Andy Heath, Angie Greaves, Nicole Matthews, Julie Nicholson, Abi Wood, Sue Hurst, and in front, Ben Duckels. Photo: Roger Nadal

Sheffield