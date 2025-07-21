They’d been due in the skies of South Yorkshire over the weekend.

But sadly, the weather intervened and meant the Red Arrows did not make their planned trip near the outskirts of Sheffield on Sunday.

Under the team’s schedule, they had been expected to fly over the county as they made their way between an appearance at East Midlands Airport and then a show in Scotland near Aberdeen.

The route had been expected to take in Bolsover in Derbyshire, Kiveton Park in Rotherham, and Sprotbrough in Doncaster. They were also expected to be visible from areas such as Killamarsh, Todwick and Maltby.

However, the weather, with thunderstorms forecast, first led to the flight being delayed, and then when the Arrows finally set off, a change in their route as a result of the conditions meant that they flew up the coast instead of instead of going via South Yorkshire.

The Red Arrows is one of the world's best known aerobatic display teams, flying distinctive red Hawk fast-jets,

Based at RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire, the Red Arrows had flown almost 5,000 displays in 57 countries, by the beginning of 2024 – the team's 60th season