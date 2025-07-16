Red Arrows: Where and when to see elite RAF display team near Sheffield as jets due over Rotherham
And the RAF’s Red Arrows aerobatics team is expected to fly over South Yorkshire, near Sheffield, at the weekend.
Under the team’s schedule, they are expected to fly over South Yorkshire on Sunday (July 20) as they make their way between two big shows, at RAF Fairford, and in Aberdeen.
The route means South Yorkshire residents could get rare chance to see the team in the air as they travel between the two.
The route is expected to take in Bolsover in Derbyshire, Kiveton Park in Rotherham, and Sprotbrough in Doncaster.
It means they may also also be visible from areas such as Killamarsh, Todwick and Maltby.
Before you go, why not sign up to our free daily newsletter to get all of the latest Sheffield and South Yorkshire news sent directly to you.
They are expected to pass over Kiveton Park at around 2.52pm, and Sprotbrough at around 2.55pm, but the times and route could change because of factors such as weather.
The Red Arrows is one of the world's best known aerobatic display teams, flying distinctive red Hawk fast-jets,
Based at RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire, the Red Arrows had flown almost 5,000 displays in 57 countries, by the beginning of 2024 – the team's 60th season
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.