They’re one of the most famous air display teams in the world.

And the RAF’s Red Arrows aerobatics team is expected to fly over South Yorkshire, near Sheffield, at the weekend.

Under the team’s schedule, they are expected to fly over South Yorkshire on Sunday (July 20) as they make their way between two big shows, at RAF Fairford, and in Aberdeen.

The route means South Yorkshire residents could get rare chance to see the team in the air as they travel between the two.

The route is expected to take in Bolsover in Derbyshire, Kiveton Park in Rotherham, and Sprotbrough in Doncaster.

It means they may also also be visible from areas such as Killamarsh, Todwick and Maltby.

They are expected to pass over Kiveton Park at around 2.52pm, and Sprotbrough at around 2.55pm, but the times and route could change because of factors such as weather.

The Red Arrows is one of the world's best known aerobatic display teams, flying distinctive red Hawk fast-jets,

Based at RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire, the Red Arrows had flown almost 5,000 displays in 57 countries, by the beginning of 2024 – the team's 60th season