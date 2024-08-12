Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity: ‘Rapid Rich’, aged 63, begins two-month cycle across America
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Rich Stoodley set off on his solo trip from New York on August 3, and is expected to reach San Francisco in mid-to-late-October.
Rich said: “It's probably a daft thing to do at 63, but you never know what is around the corner. ‘Don't Dream, do,’ that's my motto.”
He has set his initial fundraising target at a modest £5,000 - one pound per mile - for The Children’s Hospital Charity.
He said: “My inspiration comes from the fact that many people find themselves with medical conditions that change their lives.
“This ride is to support those people, and if others want to help me get to the end, then there will be no better reminder and encouragement to help me cover those gruelling miles than the 'ping' of another kind donation notification on my phone.”
Rich previously completed a 1900-mile ride across Europe in tribute to his father, a WWII Paratrooper, who was in the first plane to drop on D-Day.
His USA challenge was inspired by a joke to ‘pop in’ for a cup of tea with one of his long-time supporters, Wilderness Trail Bikes, who supply Rich with biking equipment.
When Rich did more research, he found that their head office was in Mill Valley, just outside of San Francisco, and so the challenge was set.
He said: “Initially I wobbled and thought it was too much, too far, but then I thought I’m running out of years that I will be physically able to do this.
“I love adventure and I love challenges, and if I can do this then I can also maybe make some decent money for charity too.”
The Children’s Hospital Charity helps to change lives at Sheffield Children’s hospital, which is one of just three standalone specialist children’s hospitals in the UK.
“I have witnessed firsthand the incredible support they have provided for friends and family,” he said.
Sign up today to get all of the latest news headlines from Sheffield and South Yorkshire delivered straight to your inbox, with The Star’s free emails
“I'm delighted and proud to be supporting The Children’s Hospital Charity.
“I hope this ride will be an inspiration to others to realise their dream or passion and commit to something they've always wanted to do. I hope it inspires everyone to know that we can all do incredible things.”
To donate and find out more about Rapid Rich’ Challenge, visit his fundraising page here, and follow his progress on his website.
This Saturday, Rich’s knitted mini-me ‘Little Rapid’ will be given to a young Charity supporter to join them for their daily adventure. The supporter will then either give him to a friend or leave him in a public place for others to find him, so he can travel as far as possible. If you come across Little Rapid, tag @little_rapid_travels on Instagram, use the hashtags #littlerapidtravels and #littlerapid, and tag the Charity.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.