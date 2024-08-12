Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

63-year-old “rapid Rich” is one week into a two-month, 5,000-mile long cycle across the USA for Sheffield Children’s.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rich Stoodley set off on his solo trip from New York on August 3, and is expected to reach San Francisco in mid-to-late-October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rich said: “It's probably a daft thing to do at 63, but you never know what is around the corner. ‘Don't Dream, do,’ that's my motto.”

He has set his initial fundraising target at a modest £5,000 - one pound per mile - for The Children’s Hospital Charity.

He said: “My inspiration comes from the fact that many people find themselves with medical conditions that change their lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

'Rapid Rich' will cycle 5000 miles across the USA to raise money for The Children's Hospital Charity | TCHC

“This ride is to support those people, and if others want to help me get to the end, then there will be no better reminder and encouragement to help me cover those gruelling miles than the 'ping' of another kind donation notification on my phone.”

Rich previously completed a 1900-mile ride across Europe in tribute to his father, a WWII Paratrooper, who was in the first plane to drop on D-Day.

His USA challenge was inspired by a joke to ‘pop in’ for a cup of tea with one of his long-time supporters, Wilderness Trail Bikes, who supply Rich with biking equipment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Rich did more research, he found that their head office was in Mill Valley, just outside of San Francisco, and so the challenge was set.

He said: “Initially I wobbled and thought it was too much, too far, but then I thought I’m running out of years that I will be physically able to do this.

“I love adventure and I love challenges, and if I can do this then I can also maybe make some decent money for charity too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Children’s Hospital Charity helps to change lives at Sheffield Children’s hospital, which is one of just three standalone specialist children’s hospitals in the UK.

“I have witnessed firsthand the incredible support they have provided for friends and family,” he said.

Rich is a character - with his own knitted alter ego 'Little Rapid' | TCHC

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm delighted and proud to be supporting The Children’s Hospital Charity.

“I hope this ride will be an inspiration to others to realise their dream or passion and commit to something they've always wanted to do. I hope it inspires everyone to know that we can all do incredible things.”

To donate and find out more about Rapid Rich’ Challenge, visit his fundraising page here, and follow his progress on his website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This Saturday, Rich’s knitted mini-me ‘Little Rapid’ will be given to a young Charity supporter to join them for their daily adventure. The supporter will then either give him to a friend or leave him in a public place for others to find him, so he can travel as far as possible. If you come across Little Rapid, tag @little_rapid_travels on Instagram, use the hashtags #littlerapidtravels and #littlerapid, and tag the Charity.