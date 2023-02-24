Sheffield’s Great British Bake Off star Rahul Mandal has shared a ‘hopelessly romantic’ post about his new wife Shreya following their wedding in India.

The 2018 GBBO winner, who works as a researcher at the University of Sheffield's Nuclear Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC), got married in December. He has now shared a heart-melting video showing a ‘very personal’ moment during the happy couple’s wedding celebrations, in which he is seen creating a beautiful henna paste decoration on his bride’s wrist and arm.

Posting on Instagram, where he has more than 400,000 followers, he said the ‘Mehendi’ henna ritual combined two of his loves – his wife and baking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As I was also invited for that ceremony, I decided to do a part of my brides ‘mehendi’ myself,” he wrote. “I thought, maybe it will be similar to piping #royalicing, but trust me it is a lot harder. The designs I made on her hand weren’t great, but it was special for both of us.”

Great British Bake Off 2018 winner Rahul Mandal has shared a 'hopelessly romantic' post showing a special moment between him and his new wife Shreya. File photo by Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Despite his modesty, the design looks amazing and showcases the incredible artistry which he uses to such great effect in his baking. Sharing the video ahead of Valentine’s Day, he added: “This is might be a bit #soppy and hopelessly #romantic but this week is definitely the best week to share this.”