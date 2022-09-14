However, guests will still not be able to check in on the bank holiday and will have to wait until the next day.

The firm – which has a site in Sherwood Forest, one hour’s drive from Sheffield – claims that this will not affect “the vast majority” of guests.

The Plaza at Center Parcs, Woburn Forest. The holiday firm sparked outrage when it told guests they would have to leave their sites on the day of the Queen's funeral "as a mark of respect".

Earlier this week, the holiday company said holidaymakers would be asked to leave their sites for 24 hours starting at 10am September 19.

The firm said the decision was taken “as a mark of respect” and that it wanted to allow employees to “be part of this historic moment”.

However, the decision was met with fury from customers online who were faced with leaving halfway through their stay or cancelling altogether.

Is Center Parcs closed on the day of the Queen’s Funeral?

Center Parcs will now not ask guests to leave on September 18 for the Queen's funeral. However, guests will not be able to check in until Tuesday and facilities on site will be closed.

Center Parcs has now backtracked on the decision and guests will no longer be required to leave on September 18.

However, those due to arrive on Monday will still not be able to check in until 10am on Tuesday, September 19.

Facilities on-site, including restaurants and sports provisions, will also be closed on the Monday too.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, it said: “The vast majority of our guests are either due to arrive or depart on Monday 19 September.

“We have however, reviewed our position regarding the very small number of guests who are not due to depart on Monday, and we will be allowing them to stay on our villages rather than having to leave and return on Tuesday.”

The closest Center Parc location to Sheffield is Sherwood Forest.

Rival holiday company Butlin's has said that its resorts will be staying open on Monday, with some changes to arrival times.

Formal guidance from the government says that businesses are under no obligation to close during the period of national mourning and that giving staff the day off on September 19 is at their own discretion.