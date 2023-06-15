Runners across Sheffield united against cancer over the weekend for a sun-drenched Race for Life charity 5k at Graves Park.

Kevin Philliskirk, 66, who was diagnosed with bladder cancer five years ago, was chosen as the VIP to start off Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life 3k and 5k events on Sunday (June 11).

It followed on from Saturday’s Pretty Muddy 5k, where over 2,000 runners donned in pink dived head first into an obstacle course of inflatables and mud pits.

Together the weekend – which marked the 30th year of Race For Life – has so far raised over £170,000, helping Race for Life enable scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer - helping to save more lives.

There is still chance to take part in Race for Life in South Yorkshire – on June 18 at Town Fields, Doncaster and at Locke Park, Barnsley, on July 2.

Can you spot yourself in our photo gallery?

1 . Cancer Research UK Race for Life 2023, Sheffield Cancer Research UK Race for Life starting at Graves Park, Sheffield. Photo: RICHARD WALKER Photo Sales

