Thousands of runners had a muddy good time getting put through their paces at a charity obstacle course in Sheffield over the weekend.

It was a sea of pink at Graves Park on Saturday (June 10) for the Pretty Muddy 5k where hundreds dove head first into the fun in aid of Race For Life.

It saw 2,300 people take on a giant obstacle course made of inflatables, slides and slopping pits of mud in baking 28C heat to raise money for cancer research. Hundreds wore bizarre costumes and striking pink t-shirts, often adorned touching messages about their own loved ones affected by the disease.

It came on the same weekend the park also hosted the more reserved but equally important Race For Life on Sunday, which saw thousands of pounds raised across its 3k, 5k and 10k events.

These photos shared by Cancer Research UK show all the fun from Saturday’s events, where friends and family threw themselves headlong into the muck for a good cause.

