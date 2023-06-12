News you can trust since 1887
Pretty Muddy Sheffield: Photos show fun at Graves Park where thousands take on muddy charity obstacle course

Thousands of runners had a muddy good time getting put through their paces at a charity obstacle course in Sheffield over the weekend.
Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 12th Jun 2023, 12:32 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 12:33 BST

It was a sea of pink at Graves Park on Saturday (June 10) for the Pretty Muddy 5k where hundreds dove head first into the fun in aid of Race For Life.

It saw 2,300 people take on a giant obstacle course made of inflatables, slides and slopping pits of mud in baking 28C heat to raise money for cancer research. Hundreds wore bizarre costumes and striking pink t-shirts, often adorned touching messages about their own loved ones affected by the disease.

It came on the same weekend the park also hosted the more reserved but equally important Race For Life on Sunday, which saw thousands of pounds raised across its 3k, 5k and 10k events.

These photos shared by Cancer Research UK show all the fun from Saturday’s events, where friends and family threw themselves headlong into the muck for a good cause.

All the fun from the Race For Life Pretty Muddy 5k event in Graves Park, Sheffield, on June 10, 2023.

1. Pretty Muddy 5k at Graves Park 2023

Photo: RICHARD WALKER

All the fun from the Race For Life Pretty Muddy 5k event in Graves Park, Sheffield, on June 10, 2023.

2. Pretty Muddy 5k at Graves Park 2023

Photo: RICHARD WALKER

All the fun from the Race For Life Pretty Muddy 5k event in Graves Park, Sheffield, on June 10, 2023.

3. Pretty Muddy 5k at Graves Park 2023

Photo: RICHARD WALKER

All the fun from the Race For Life Pretty Muddy 5k event in Graves Park, Sheffield, on June 10, 2023.

4. Pretty Muddy 5k at Graves Park 2023

Photo: RICHARD WALKER

Related topics:Graves ParkCancer Research UK