The charity’s Race for Life events will take place at Graves Park on Saturday, June 11 and Sunday 12 and those who join between April 4 and April 18 are entitled to 30 per cent off the entry fee as part of a special sale by using the code EASTER30.

Siobhan Byrne, Race for Life spokesperson for Sheffield, said: “Everyone can play their part to help beat cancer. Spring is an ideal time to commit to getting a little more active.

“Sadly, cancer affects all of us in some way. Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Race for Life returns to Sheffield this June.

“So, we’re asking people across the area: “Who will you Race for?”

“Our Race for Life events are open to all. For some people, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park. Slow and steady still wins. For others, it’s a jog.

“Others may opt to push themselves harder, taking up the challenge of the 10k distance and even pushing for a new personal best time.

“But what is for certain is we’re looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities. Race for Life Sheffield will be fun, emotional, colourful, uplifting and an unforgettable event this year.”

Sarah Wilson, Race for Life Sheffield 2019

Oonagh Turnbull, Head of Health Campaigns at Tesco, said: “This will be our 21st year in partnership with Cancer Research UK and Race for Life and we hope this year can be the biggest yet.”

The event consists of 3k, 5k and 10k events. There is also a chance to take part in Pretty Muddy - a mud-splattered obstacle course - and there’s a Pretty Muddy Kids option too.

The charity said one in two people in the UK born after 1960 will get cancer in their lifetime and money raised during the event enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer, helping to save more lives.

Race for Life events across the UK this year will follow current government Covid guidance.