Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Sheffield: £50,000 awarded for events to help unite community
The Watercliffe Meadow Jubilee Project in Sheffield has received almost £50,000 from the community fund to help bring people of the community together.
The National Lottery Community Fund has awarded a share of £4.5 Million to 92 community groups in the UK this week so that communities are brought together to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
Over £545,000 of this fund has been awarded to 11 communities in Yorkshire and The Humber region, including one community in Sheffield.
The Watercliffe Meadow Jubilee Project has been awarded £46,300 in a bid to bring the community together.
This funding will be used on an intergenerational project that encourages people to share their experiences, talents and skills in the community. Activities will include afternoon tea with children from local schools, digital and gardening skills sharing, and also some environmental tasks like litter picking.
The project aims to reduce isolation by bringing people of the community together whilst also improving mental health and well-being, and is one of numerous schemes being held to mark the 70th anniversary of the Queen’s accession to the throne.
Blondel Cluff CBE, chair of the National Lottery Community Fund and the UK Funding Committee, said: “Thanks to National Lottery players, we are supporting organisations up and down the country that are making a great difference and bringing purpose and pride to their communities.”
Culture Secretary Nadine Dorris said: “Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is a wonderful opportunity to bring people together and this funding will play an important part helping more than 90 community groups get involved to celebrate 70 years of dedicated service.”