The National Lottery Community Fund has awarded a share of £4.5 Million to 92 community groups in the UK this week so that communities are brought together to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Over £545,000 of this fund has been awarded to 11 communities in Yorkshire and The Humber region, including one community in Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Watercliffe Meadow Jubilee Project in Sheffield receives almost £50,000 from The National Lottery Community Fund.

The Watercliffe Meadow Jubilee Project has been awarded £46,300 in a bid to bring the community together.

This funding will be used on an intergenerational project that encourages people to share their experiences, talents and skills in the community. Activities will include afternoon tea with children from local schools, digital and gardening skills sharing, and also some environmental tasks like litter picking.

The project aims to reduce isolation by bringing people of the community together whilst also improving mental health and well-being, and is one of numerous schemes being held to mark the 70th anniversary of the Queen’s accession to the throne.

Blondel Cluff CBE, chair of the National Lottery Community Fund and the UK Funding Committee, said: “Thanks to National Lottery players, we are supporting organisations up and down the country that are making a great difference and bringing purpose and pride to their communities.”