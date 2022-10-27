Revolucion de Cuba on Mapin Street, off West Street, will be taken over by tiny sausage dogs in santa outfits between 10am and 3.30pm on December 4. Tickets are on sale for £15 – or just £10.50 if you bring your own dachshund to the party. The ‘Pup Up Cafe’ is part of the Dashing Dachshund Christmas Tour 2022, which has brought together more than 2,000 dogs together across visits to Blackpool, Glasgow and more.

Every pooch will get a Christmas present on entry, unlimited treats and puppuccinos on tap. Local dog businesses will be offering lots of breed-related goods, with tunnels, ball pits and lots more to make it a day to remember for the sausage dog in attendance. Humans will have a bar to enjoy whilst the dogs roam free as part of the cafe’s ‘off lead time’. Photographers and content creators are also likely to be at the event. Up to 50 dachshunds will be allowed to roam around per ticketed session, which last 90 minutes at a time each. Santa and Christmas outfits are a plus. Children under eight go free.

Can I bring my own dog to the pup-up cafe?

The Pup Up Cafe team say if dog owners want to bring other breeds other than dachshunds then owners should message the team on Facebook with more information to ask permission. For more information and to secure tickets, visit pupup.cafe/tickets/dachshunds.

