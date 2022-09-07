Punk band U.K. Subs to play first Barnsley gig in 13 years in hunt saboteurs fundraiser

Punk pioneers U.K. Subs are set to perform in Barnsley for the first time in 13 years when they headline a fundraiser for the Hunt Saboteurs Association.

“Punk against the hunt” will take place on September 30 at Barnsley Trades Working Men’s Club, and will raise money for the Hunt Saboteurs Association – a group that fights against illegal hunting.

Punk pioneers U.K. Subs are set to perform in Barnsley for the first time in 13 years when they headline a fundraiser for the Hunt Saboteurs Association.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the very first bands in the original Punk movement of the late 70s, U.K. Subs saw early success with hit singles like ‘Stranglehold’ and ‘Warhead’ and went on to release a whopping 23 albums over the last four decades.

Joined by local act, Barnsley’s System of Hate and Darlington’s In Evil Hour, tickets cost £15.

Steve Straughan, lead guitarist of U.K. Subs said, “As someone who loves animals and adores the countryside, I feel like I have an obligation to speak out when both are under threat.

“Not only is fox-hunting cruel and barbaric, it is also illegal.

“We’re proud to be able to play a small part in supporting the brave hunt saboteurs

A spokesperson from Sheffield Hunt Saboteurs added, “We want to say a huge thank you to U.K. Subs, System of Hate and In Evil Hour for supporting us and helping us raise money for this important cause. Punk has always been about punching up against injustice and we’re glad to see that spirit is still alive and well today.”

Doors open at 8:00pm on the day and tickets cost £15.