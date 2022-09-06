25M tall phone mast disguised as tree planned in Barnsley

The 25M tall communications mast will be erected on land off Wood Street, off Hough Lane, Wombwell if approved.

Plans include a 2.4M high mesh fence topped with razor wire.

Applicants MBNL, Mobile Broadband Network Limited, is jointly owned by EE and Three, and say they hope to “bring better mobile connectivity to every part of the country.”

The 25M tall communications mast will be erected on land off Wood Street, off Hough Lane, Wombwell if approved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mast, designed to resemble a Cypress Tree, will be set on a 6.5 x 6.5 x 1.2m deep concrete base.