25M tall phone mast disguised as tree planned in Barnsley
A mobile phone mast disguised as a tree is being considered by Barnsley Council’s planning department.
The 25M tall communications mast will be erected on land off Wood Street, off Hough Lane, Wombwell if approved.
Plans include a 2.4M high mesh fence topped with razor wire.
Applicants MBNL, Mobile Broadband Network Limited, is jointly owned by EE and Three, and say they hope to “bring better mobile connectivity to every part of the country.”
The mast, designed to resemble a Cypress Tree, will be set on a 6.5 x 6.5 x 1.2m deep concrete base.
Access to the site will be taken from Beech House Road, passing under the Dearne Valley Parkway underpass to allow for cranes to install the mast.