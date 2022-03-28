It has been one year since the popular park had to close after litter louts left piles of rubbish across the grass.

Thousands of people gathered at Endcliffe Park on March 30, 2020, when a combination of hot weather and an easing of lockdown restrictions led to park goers celebrating with gusto.

But it was shortly followed by disgust. The next morning, the park was covered in litter, with empty beer bottles, cans and takeaway wrapping strewn across the grass.

Endcliffe Park on the morning of March 31, 2020, after huge crowds gathered in the sun. (Photo: Ellen Beardmore)

Bins were overflowing, with piles of rubbish stacked next to them or left heaped in random spots.

Now, a year later, and despite a weekend of warm weather featuring the Sheffield Half Marathon passing by on Ecclesall Road, Endcliffe Park is looking much more respected today.

Councillor for Ecclesall Shaffaq Mohammed said: “I went past Endcliffe Park yesterday at 4pm or 5pm, The park was busy, the bins were full, but it was nowhere near the scale of the problem we saw last year. People clearly had been enjoying themselves.

Endcliffe Park had to be shut while council workers cleaned up the piles and piles of litter left behind by revelers. (Photo: Ellen Beardmore)

“The city council has learned lessons as they had pop up bins around ahead.

“I would like to thank everyone who came out and enjoyed themselves on Endcliffe Park sensibly, and I would personally thank anyone who took their litter home with them.”

Councillor for Ecclesall, Roger Davison, said: “I’ve had no complaints. Obviously, it’s a situation we’re monitoring all the time, but it hasn’t had the same situation of crowds like during the pandemic.”