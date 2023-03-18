News you can trust since 1887
Pub Quiz Sheffield: Our guide to the city’s best quiz nights – with big prizes and top beer

There’s no better feeling than being able to show off your knowledge – whether it’s general trivia, film or music, there’s the perfect pub quiz for everyone in our city.

Kirsty Hamilton
Published 18th Mar 2023, 04:45 GMT

If you’re looking for a fun night out with your friends, a new part of your weekly routine, or even an opportunity to gain some knowledge, Sheffield certainly has no shortage of pub quizzes. Of course the added bonus is that you could walk away with a free bottle of wine, a hefty cash prize, or a whopping bar tab to use at a later date.

We’ve putt together a list of the best pub quizzes dotted in and around the city centre, where you can guarantee yourself a good night.

1. Let's get quizzing!

The Cremorne holds its free-to-enter Big Fat Quiz Night every Monday from 7.30pm to 10pm. Landlord Tom hosts the event with a range of categories and plenty of interactive games to win an array of prizes. On Facebook, the pub describes the night as "the perfect way to test your knowledge and have a laugh while enjoying some delicious local cask beers & wines".

2. Monday night: The Cremorne, on London Road, Highfield

Champs' Monday Kwizz Night is hosted by Tibble at 9pm every week to give egg-heads a go at playing for a £30 bar tab and six free tickets to Tank's club night Sunken. Arrive early to order some food from the kitchen, and stay late to enjoy a drink from the bar. Plus, students with valid student ID receive 20 per cent off all food and drink, all day, everyday.

3. Monday night: Champs Sports Bar & Grill, Ecclesall Road, Sharrow

The York's Monday night quiz starts at 9pm and costs £1 to play. On its website it describes the quiz as a "fun-filled evening of trivia, music, crafts and Lego." The winner will take away a £50 bar tab and guaranteed happy memories. Food is served until 9pm and there are plenty of student deals up for offer with valid student ID.

4. Monday night: The York, Fulwood Road, Broomhill

