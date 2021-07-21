£5000 reward offered as police search for man wanted in connection with murder

Moise Djuku, is wanted in connection with the murder of Corey Dobbe in Hull on Sunday 13 June 2021.

Following the Crimestoppers reward of £5000 for information leading to the capture of wanted man Moise Djuku, the team of investigators have been following a number of important new lines of enquiries.

However none have so far led to the arrest of Moise Djuku and he remains a wanted man. He is believed to have links to Leeds, Sheffield and Manchester.

The Senior Investigating Office (SIO) Detective Chief Inspector Alan Curtis said “Throughout the course of the investigation detectives have been working tirelessly around the clock following up on lines of enquiry provided to us.

“There has been a huge police operation surrounding this investigation and I’d like to thank members of the public for their continued support throughout the investigation.

“I would ask again for anyone who knows where Moise Djuku is to come forward and give us that vital information.”

Anyone with information about Moise Djuku’s whereabouts can contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or completing a simple and secure form at Crimestoppers-uk.org. You can talk to them anonymously and you could claim a Crimestoppers reward for your information.