£1m South Yorkshire lottery winner urged to claim prize with just hours to go

One South Yorkshire resident is a newly-minted millionaire after a win on the National Lottery - but they have just hours to claim their prize.

By David Walsh
Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 10:24 am

A person in Doncaster has hit the jackpot - but they only have until the end of today, Wednesday, July 20, to get the money.

The Doncaster winner won £1m on EuroMillions, which was drawn on January 21.

Read More

Read More
Thornbridge Hall: Tycoon Emma Harrison ordered to demolish 'unauthorised' cafe a...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The Doncaster winner won £1m on EuroMillions, which was drawn on January 21.

The National Lottery states that wins must be claimed within 180 days of the draw date, with unclaimed prizes going to go causes.

A spokesperson for Solitaired.com commented on the findings: “If you ever lost a winning lottery ticket, there is comfort in knowing that your prize would have gone to a good cause, quite possibly in your own town.”

Since 1994 the National Lottery has raised millions for good causes in South Yorkshire including £508m in Sheffield, £114m in Rotherham, £111m in Doncaster and £95m in Barnsley.

NEWS: Bitter memories of Sheffield City Airport

NEWS: Little London Road: Cut bollards and barriers thrown in river

To continue holding the powerful to account and giving people a voice, The Star needs you to subscribe, please

National LotterySouth YorkshireDoncasterBarnsleyRotherham