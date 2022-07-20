A person in Doncaster has hit the jackpot - but they only have until the end of today, Wednesday, July 20, to get the money.

The Doncaster winner won £1m on EuroMillions, which was drawn on January 21.

The National Lottery states that wins must be claimed within 180 days of the draw date, with unclaimed prizes going to go causes.

A spokesperson for Solitaired.com commented on the findings: “If you ever lost a winning lottery ticket, there is comfort in knowing that your prize would have gone to a good cause, quite possibly in your own town.”

Since 1994 the National Lottery has raised millions for good causes in South Yorkshire including £508m in Sheffield, £114m in Rotherham, £111m in Doncaster and £95m in Barnsley.