£150 compensation for 80-year-old woman made to feel 'like an idiot' by the DVLA

An 80-year-old Sheffield woman has been offered £150 compensation from the DVLA after her car was almost impounded.

Following an article by The Star publicising the stress Jean Atkin suffered over unclear vehicle tax rules - that almost led to her car being impounded - the DVLA has admitted fault and offered compensation.

Jean made complaints to the government agency over fines she’d received on her low-emission vehicle, which until April she doesn’t have to pay tax on.

Confusion was caused as Jean had moved house and not received forms that detailed the process of registering her vehicle, and as such was unaware that there was an issue with her account.

She was subsequently hit with an £80 fine, and a week after paying that off found her car clamped with an additional £100 charge to release it.

80-year-old Jean almost lost her car over a tax she doesn't even have to pay. | N/A

Jean described her communication with the DVLA as dismissive, saying that the employees she spoke to ‘treat you like an idiot’.

After a report in The Star, she has now received an apology and £150 compensation.

In a letter shared with The Star, a DVLA representative said: “I sympathise with the position in which you find yourself and I am sorry that you remain unhappy.

“I appreciate how stressful this must be - I am sorry that you felt our previous reply was dismissive, that most certainly was not our intention.

“Please accept my apology that when you telephoned our contact centre you were not advised to tax your vehicle.

“After a further review of your case, I agree that you have been provided with an unsatisfactory customer service.”

The apology brings a close to what has been weeks of stress, with Jean expressing relief that things are finally over.

“It shows that persistence sometimes pays off,” she added.

“What I wanted mainly was an apology, for them to admit they were in the wrong - but to get the £150 is just icing on the cake.

“The fact that they’ve admitted there was a mistake and that I’ve suffered makes all the difference.

“I think it’s the story of the little man going against the big guys - it’s why I wanted to get in touch with The Star because I’m sure there’s lots of people in this situation out there.”

