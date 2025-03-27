An 80-year-old woman whose car was nearly impounded over a road tax charge she isn’t even required to pay has criticised the DVLA’s approach.

Jean Atkin drives a low-emission vehicle, which she doesn’t have to pay road tax on, and didn’t realise that any type of paperwork was required on her part.

Yet due to complications with her address following a move, she didn’t receive a request for information that the DVLA had sent to her and as such she was hit with an £80 fine.

She quickly paid off the fine, only to find her car clamped a week later with no notice from the government service.

“When I moved I changed the address on my drivers licence,” she told The Star.

“I just thought the DVLA was the DVLA, but there’s all these different departments and they must’ve sent the documentation to my old address.

“When I paid it, I thought this was the end of the matter, but no - a week later, my car was clamped without my knowledge, and a big yellow sticker was put on my car saying ‘non-payment of road tax’.

“Someone came to my house and asked what’s wrong with my car - they clamped it without telling me and gave me 24 hours to pay.

“If I’d have stayed in and not seen what had happened then that’s eating away at my time.”

The second fine to unclamp the car was £100 and if not paid in time her car would have been impounded and taken to Hull.

If that had happened, the charge was have increased to £160 with an additional £22 for every day the vehicle was impounded.

If not dealt with in a week, the car would have been crushed.

When contacted by The Star the DVLA reiterated that it is the car owner’s responsibility to fill out tax details and provide correct addresses - a courtesy reminder is sent six to eight weeks prior to when this is due.

They also stated that drivers can sign up online to receive text or email reminders.

Thankfully, with the help of her daughter who lives in Australia, Jean was able to sort out all the necessary paperwork and get her car unclamped - though not without a lot of unnecessary stress and confusion.

“There must be hundreds of people like me,” she added.

“I complained to them and they sent this dismissive letter basically saying that everyone else is in the wrong.

“They acted like I should’ve known - how could I have?

“If I had known then I’d have dealt with it - they treat you like an idiot.”

