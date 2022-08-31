Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The much loved 36-year-old died in a crash in Paris with her companion Dodi Fayed as she embarked upon a new period of her life following her separation from Prince Charles.

Today, a quarter of a century on, the princess has been remembered.

Flowers, photos and banners have been left outside her former royal home, Kensington Palace, in London, where crowds have gathered.

In France, tributes have also been left close to the scene of the fatal collision as a mark of respect.

In Sheffield, Kathleen Green recalled the day she found out about Princess Diana’s death.

Princess Diana was adored around the world and there was a huge outpouring of grief following the shock announcement that she had died

“I was a carer and my elderly client told me when I arrived at 7am. She was distraught and me too,” she said.

Jane Nicholls said: “We were in Corfu we returned to UK on the date of Diana's funeral there was no one about on the roads. Everyone was watching the funeral.”

Shirley Cross said she was working an early reception shift in a local hotel.

“Still had to check guests out, many of them, including me, were very tearful and in shock,” she said.

Christine Francis recalled: “It was my husband’s 50th birthday and our neighbours had festooned the outside of the house with balloons and banners overnight. We took them down as a mark of respect. Sad day.”

Sarah Downing Tate said: “I had been to my cousin’s wedding, her anniversary is now 25 years today.

“I went to bed, woke up, radio alarm went off...pure devastation!

“The world stopped still. I loved lady Di, in fact I’ve just visited her memorial in Paris only five days ago. I’ve waited 25 years to go here. We love you Princess Diana, finally paid my respects.”