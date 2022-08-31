Princess Diana: Sheffielders remember shock felt on day tragic death was announced
Sheffielders have recalled the shock they felt on the day they discovered that Princess Diana died – 25 years ago today.
The much loved 36-year-old died in a crash in Paris with her companion Dodi Fayed as she embarked upon a new period of her life following her separation from Prince Charles.
Today, a quarter of a century on, the princess has been remembered.
Flowers, photos and banners have been left outside her former royal home, Kensington Palace, in London, where crowds have gathered.
In France, tributes have also been left close to the scene of the fatal collision as a mark of respect.
In Sheffield, Kathleen Green recalled the day she found out about Princess Diana’s death.
“I was a carer and my elderly client told me when I arrived at 7am. She was distraught and me too,” she said.
Jane Nicholls said: “We were in Corfu we returned to UK on the date of Diana's funeral there was no one about on the roads. Everyone was watching the funeral.”
Shirley Cross said she was working an early reception shift in a local hotel.
“Still had to check guests out, many of them, including me, were very tearful and in shock,” she said.
Christine Francis recalled: “It was my husband’s 50th birthday and our neighbours had festooned the outside of the house with balloons and banners overnight. We took them down as a mark of respect. Sad day.”
Sarah Downing Tate said: “I had been to my cousin’s wedding, her anniversary is now 25 years today.
“I went to bed, woke up, radio alarm went off...pure devastation!
“The world stopped still. I loved lady Di, in fact I’ve just visited her memorial in Paris only five days ago. I’ve waited 25 years to go here. We love you Princess Diana, finally paid my respects.”
Michala McDonald added: “Got up early to go to the Chatsworth Country Fair. I put the TV on and saw the news. It bounced it down with rain all day, the fields was flooded and at one point we were way past our ankles in water. It was as though the world was crying…very surreal.”