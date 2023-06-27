News you can trust since 1887
Prince William Sheffield: All the photos from surprise royal visit to Burngreave's Reach Up Youth project

The Prince of Wales was pictured enjoying a barbecue, meeting residents and taking a shot at a basketball hoop.
Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 27th Jun 2023, 19:42 BST

A Sheffield youth and community outreach project had a surprise visit today when the Prince of Wales joined them for a barbecue.

Prince William arrived at Reach Up Youth in Burngreave this afternoon (June 27) to meet hard-working residents, enjoy some lunch and even take a shot at a basketball hoop.

His visit comes as part of a tour for the launch of ‘Homewards’, his five-year programme to tackle homelessness in the UK.

See all the photos from the Prince of Wales’ visit to Sheffield below.

The Prince of Wales made a surprise visit to Sheffield's Reach Up Youth project on June 27.

1. Prince William visits Sheffield, 2023

The Prince of Wales made a surprise visit to Sheffield's Reach Up Youth project on June 27.

The Prince of Wales is launching a five-year programme to tackle homelessness in the UK.

2. Five year programme

The Prince of Wales is launching a five-year programme to tackle homelessness in the UK.

The visit was to highlight how grassroots sports can connect young people with their communities.

3. Vernon Recreation Centre

The visit was to highlight how grassroots sports can connect young people with their communities.

The prince hopes to end homelessness with what he is calling the 'Homewards' project by supporting mental health issues and community outreach.

4. 'Homewards'

The prince hopes to end homelessness with what he is calling the 'Homewards' project by supporting mental health issues and community outreach.

