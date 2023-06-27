The Prince of Wales was pictured enjoying a barbecue, meeting residents and taking a shot at a basketball hoop.

A Sheffield youth and community outreach project had a surprise visit today when the Prince of Wales joined them for a barbecue.

Prince William arrived at Reach Up Youth in Burngreave this afternoon (June 27) to meet hard-working residents, enjoy some lunch and even take a shot at a basketball hoop.

His visit comes as part of a tour for the launch of ‘Homewards’, his five-year programme to tackle homelessness in the UK.

See all the photos from the Prince of Wales’ visit to Sheffield below.

Prince William visits Sheffield, 2023 The Prince of Wales made a surprise visit to Sheffield's Reach Up Youth project on June 27.

Five year programme The Prince of Wales is launching a five-year programme to tackle homelessness in the UK.

Vernon Recreation Centre The visit was to highlight how grassroots sports can connect young people with their communities.

'Homewards' The prince hopes to end homelessness with what he is calling the 'Homewards' project by supporting mental health issues and community outreach.