Prince William Sheffield: All the photos from surprise royal visit to Burngreave's Reach Up Youth project
The Prince of Wales was pictured enjoying a barbecue, meeting residents and taking a shot at a basketball hoop.
A Sheffield youth and community outreach project had a surprise visit today when the Prince of Wales joined them for a barbecue.
Prince William arrived at Reach Up Youth in Burngreave this afternoon (June 27) to meet hard-working residents, enjoy some lunch and even take a shot at a basketball hoop.
His visit comes as part of a tour for the launch of ‘Homewards’, his five-year programme to tackle homelessness in the UK.
See all the photos from the Prince of Wales’ visit to Sheffield below.
Page 1 of 3