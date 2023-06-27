The Prince of Wales today praised the work of a Sheffield youth project during a surprise visit as part of his campaign against homelessness.

Prince William visited Rech Up Youth, based at the Verdon Recreation Centre near Burngreave, during a tour this afternoon.

It is the last of a series of visits he has been making as part of the launch of a five-year programme to tackle homelessness in the UK. The visits have been spotlighting locally led work to prevent homelessness.

The Sheffield visit, to Reach Up Youth, was to show how grassroots sports can connect young people with their communities, boosting peer support to prevent homelessness.

Prince William is in Burngreave, Sheffield, today (Photo: David Kessen)

During the visit this afternoon, the Prince is due to take part in some sporting activities before hearing from young people who have experienced homelessness.

The Prince hopes to end homelessness with his new Homewards project.

Earlier this week, he said he was “excited” to be launching the five-year initiative in the London borough of Lambeth, one of six locations where new partnerships will be forged between councils, businesses, charities and individuals to eradicate the issue.

In a speech to mark the event, held on Monday morning at an organisation supporting local residents with mental health issues, the future King said he was pleased to be at the “start of our path to ending homelessness”.

He said: “Over the next five years, I believe that we have a unique opportunity to develop innovative new solutions and scale tangible impact.

“This will inspire belief throughout the UK - and beyond - that homelessness can be ended for good.”

The Prince spoke about his personal connection to the issue, telling the audience, which included representatives from leading homelessness charities, how his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, took him to The Passage in December 1993.

He said: “My first visit to a homelessness shelter was when I was 11, with my mother. The visits we made left a deep and lasting impression.