Prince of Wales issues touching tribute to The Queen as he visits crowds with Catherine, Harry and Meghan

The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Catherine, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, met crowds of mourners and well-wishers walkabout outside Windsor Castle earlier this evening (Saturday, September 10).

The group spent more than 40 minutes speaking to members of the public, where they received flowers, gifts and hugs from those in the crowd.

A member of the crowd was seen telling the Prince of Wales that they "loved him" during the visit at Windsor Castle.

The Princess of Wales, the Prince of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex meeting members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

One person was seen saying to William: "I love you William" while others called out his name.

"Hi, hi, hello, everyone", he replied to those saying hello, and said: "Thank you, thank you so much" to others while shaking their hands.

The walkabout comes shortly after William released a heartfelt tribute to his grandmother, The Queen, who died at Balmoral on Thursday, September 8 at the age of 96.

In it, he described his grandmother as an ‘extraordinary leader’ and said her ‘commitment to the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth was absolute’.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Prince and Princess of Wales, view flowers left by members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

William said: “So much will be said in the days ahead about the meaning of her historic reign.

"I, however, have lost a grandmother. And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful.

“I have had the benefit of The Queen's wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade.

"My wife has had twenty years of her guidance and support.

"My three children have got to spend holidays with her and create memories that will last their whole lives.

"She was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life.

"I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real.

"I thank her for the kindness she showed my family and me.

"And I thank her on behalf of my generation for providing an example of service and dignity in public life that was from a different age, but always relevant to us all

"My grandmother famously said that grief was the price we pay for love. All of the sadness we will feel in the coming weeks will be testament to the love we felt for our extraordinary Queen.“I will honour her memory by supporting my father, The King, in every way I can.”

William was named Prince of Wales, and his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales by his father, King Charles III, during his first speech to the nation yesterday (Friday, September 9).

William’s tribute comes as his father, King Charles III, also praised the reign of his late mother saying it was ‘unequalled in its duration, its dedication and its devotion,’ as he was formally declared the nation's new monarch.