A Sheffield resident has struck it rich - with a £1 million win on the Premium Bonds.

The big win was confirmed by organisers of the draw today, who say it is only the fourth time someone in the city has picked up the huge jackpot.

It is two years since the last time it happened to someone in Sheffield.

The winner is one of two in Yorkshire to win the £1 million jackpot this month.

A Sheffield Premium Bond holder has won £1 million. Photo: Marisa Cashill, National World | National World

They confirmed the winner lives in Sheffield, and that they hold £10,000 in Premium Bonds and had bought their winning bond in September 2022.

The other winner was from Kirklees, and had £50,000 worth of bonds.

Andrew Westhead, NS&I (National Savings and Investments) Retail Director, said: “We're delighted to announce that February's Premium Bonds draw has brought million-pound wins to Kirklees and Sheffield. The Sheffield win marks the city's fourth Premium Bonds millionaire and is exactly two years since the last jackpot win there in February 2023.

“Yorkshire and the Humber may be on a jackpot winning streak, but thanks to ERNIE, more than £430 million in prizes have gone to bond holders up and down the country this month.”

Premium Bonds are a form savings that are effectively a loan to the Government, but rather than interest, they pay tax-free winnings to the winners of monthly draws.

Each £1 Bond is entered into the monthly draw, where prizes range from £25 to £1 million.

The winners are drawn by a computer which has the acronym ERNIE - Electronic Random Number Indicator Equipment.

Premium Bonds holders can check if they’ve won a prize by visiting the NS&I website, using the prize checker app, or asking Alexa.

They will will need their Premium Bonds holder’s number.