Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two lucky people in the UK have become millionaires in this month’s Premium Bonds draw.

One of the biggest winners is from Manchester, who entered the draw only six months ago.

This month’s second millionaire is from West Sussex.

In Sheffield and South Yorkshire, 44 people have received prizes of between £5,000 and £25,000, and lots more will win smaller prizes, upwards from £25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How can you check if you’ve been lucky this month, and how does the prize draw work? Here is everything you need to know.

Sheffield has seen some big winners in this month's Premium Bonds draw (Picture: Farknot Architect - stock.adobe.com)

What are Premium Bonds?

NS&I’s Premium Bonds are a savings product where people can buy bonds and be entered into a monthly prize draw instead of earning regular interest.

Bondholders can check if they have won prizes through the NS&I App or website at the beginning of each month.

You can buy bonds directly from NS&I, with a minimum purchase of £25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each bond is worth £1, and each bond number has an equal chance of winning, regardless of its purchase date or value.

When does the Premium Bonds draw take place, and how does it work?

The Premium Bonds draw happens at the start of every month, based on the bonds in existence the month before.

For example, the draw on September 3 is based on the bonds held for the whole month of August.

The exact dates of the draws are announced in advance by NS&I, and the results are usually available by the second working day of the month at the latest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A random number generator is responsible for establishing the winners.

It generates numbers which correspond to individual bond numbers, a method which ensures every bond has an equal chance of winning.

Who are the winners in Sheffield and South Yorkshire this month?

While the winners are not identified publicly, it is possible to glean some interesting information from NS&I’s list of high-value wins.

For example, one of this month’s Sheffield winners who got a £5,000 prize only bought their bonds two months ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of £335,000 was dished out in tax-free prizes across South Yorkshire.

15 people won £10,000, and one of bond holders only had half of that amount invested.

Premium Bonds are the most popular savings product in the UK. (Photo by Nick Ansell/PA Wire)

Two people won £25,000, and 27 people won £5,000.

One of the winners of £5,000 only had £500 worth of bonds. They initially bought the minimum order of bonds, £25, in 2022.

How can I check if I’ve won a prize?

The NS&I Prize Checker App, available on both iOS and Android, allows users to check their bond numbers on the go.

You can also check through the NS&I website.

NS&I also provides a dedicated phone service where bondholders can call to check their numbers, and winners of smaller prizes can also choose to be informed by post.