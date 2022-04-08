Graham Budd Auctions are the UK’s leading specialists auctioneers of sport memorabilia, and they are coming to Sheffield in their hunt for Premier League items.

The valuation day at Bramall Lane aims to encourage the people of Sheffield to bring along any items they have from the Premier League era to be valued by the auctioneers’ experts.

In celebration of three decades of Premier League football in the UK, Graham Budd will then hold an auction in May to sell some of the greatest items from the iconic Premier League era.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A valuation day for Premier League memorabilia will take place at Sheffield United's memorabilia. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

CEO at Graham Budd Auctions, Adam Gascgoine, said: “One thing these events always tend to throw up is the unexpected, so we are really looking forward to seeing just what the public in Sheffield have got lurking in their attics.”

On what they are looking for, Adam stated: “We’re on a hunt to find items relating to all 50 clubs that have competed in the Premier League.

"But not just any items. From the shirt Eric Cantona sported during his 1995 ‘kung-fu kick’ incident, to the boots worn by Sergio Aguero when he scored the league-winning goal for Manchester City in 2012, we are looking for memorabilia that relates to those iconic and defining moments from the past 30 years of top-flight football. So if you have an items and want to know its value, come along to Sheffield United.”

Graham Budd Auction are holding a Valuation Day at Bramall Lane to find some of Sheffield's greatest Premier League items.

Recently, the auctioneers have had silver cups given to them from Sheffield FC, dating back to 1870.

Another example of items the auctioneers have had include Duncan Edwards' overnight bag taken to Belgrade for a European Cup tie in 1958, and something Adam says goes to show the unexpected items people have “lurking in their attics.”

The valuation day takes place on Monday, April 11 from 10am to 4pm at Sheffield United’s Legends of the Lane museum at Bramall Lane.

Free valuations will be given from experts on Premier League items, with no appointments needed.