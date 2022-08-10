Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Power says up to 440 properties in the Hillfoot and Upperthorpe area could be in the dark this morning (August 10).

It comes as temperatures are expected to rise to 28C by this afternoon.

The provider says the fault is due to a problem with cables in the area and power is expected to be restored by 10.30am.

The power cut is affecting around 400 homes in the Hillsborough, Hillfoot and Upperthorpe areas of the city today (August 10), according to Northern Powergrid’s live power cuts map. Picture: Northern Powergrid.