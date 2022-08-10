Northern Power says up to 440 properties in the Hillfoot and Upperthorpe area could be in the dark this morning (August 10).
It comes as temperatures are expected to rise to 28C by this afternoon.
The provider says the fault is due to a problem with cables in the area and power is expected to be restored by 10.30am.
