Power cut Sheffield: Hundreds of homes in Hillfoot area without power ahead of 28C heatwave today

Hundreds of Sheffield homes are reportedly without power today ahead of what could be one of the hottest days of the year.

By Alastair Ulke
Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 8:08 am

Northern Power says up to 440 properties in the Hillfoot and Upperthorpe area could be in the dark this morning (August 10).

It comes as temperatures are expected to rise to 28C by this afternoon.

The provider says the fault is due to a problem with cables in the area and power is expected to be restored by 10.30am.

The power cut is affecting around 400 homes in the Hillsborough, Hillfoot and Upperthorpe areas of the city today (August 10), according to Northern Powergrid’s live power cuts map. Picture: Northern Powergrid.

