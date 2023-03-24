Pound’s Park Sheffield is set to open to the public in April, just in time for the Easter holiday.

If you’re looking for a fun-filled family day out this holiday, look no further than Sheffield’s newest playground, Pound’s Park that is set to open in April. Named after Sheffield’s first chief fire officer, Superintendent John Charles Pound, the park is located between Rockingham Street, Wellington Street, and Carver Street.

Pound’s Park boasts a range of outdoor activities for visitors of all ages. The park includes a three-by-eight-metre climbing boulder, which imitates a Peak District rockface, and a large children’s playground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The playground also has two towering pyramid structures, stainless steel slides, climbing structures, playhouses, seesaws, wheelchair-accessible play equipment, and many other features, making it ideal for a fun-filled day.

Councillor Mazher Iqbal, co-chair transport, regeneration and climate policy committee, said: “We’re excited to see Pound’s Park open early next month, just in time for spring and Easter holidays. I’m sure families are going to love it.

“This is such an important asset to the city centre and, although there is still some work to be completed over the coming weeks, we are really keen to see Sheffield’s community start to benefit from it right away.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pound’s Park is part of a £480m regeneration scheme Heart of the City II, led by Sheffield Council and Queensberry real estate, with a number of construction sites on surrounding streets to be completed later this year. Here is everything you need to know about Sheffield’s latest attraction, Pound’s Park playground.

When will Pound’s Park Sheffield be open?

Sheffield’s newest playground, Pound’s Park is set to open to the public on April 3 , just in time for the Easter holiday. However, it may be closed in late April to allow the completion of some utilities and facilities, such as power and water connectivity, including public toilets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once the park is fully complete there will be a dedicated ceremony to formally name the new space Pound’s Park.

The city centre's new Pound's Park is due to open on April 3, with final work to be carried out later in the month.

Who is Superintendent John Charles Pound and why is the playground named after him?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Sheffielder, John Charles Pound was the man responsible for founding Sheffield’s first fire brigade on Wellington Street. Born in Sittingbourne, Kent and served for eight years in the Navy and Mercantile Marine Service, he was a man-of-war who took part in operations in the Crimea.

Over 26 years, he established the fire brigade with the help of trained firemen, and the introduction of the best firefighting appliances. His biggest fires included Portland Street Confectionery Works (George Bassett and Co) and at G. H. Hovey and Sons (drapers and house furnishers) in Angel Street in the winter of 1893 in which six large shops were destroyed.

In February 1895, he was injured at the Park Club fire, on Bernard Street when he fell against a kerbstone whilst handling a jet. His injuries were at first thought to be bruising of the ribs, but later he suffered difficulty in breathing. He retired from the Fire Brigade shortly afterwards.

Slide away at Pound's Park

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad