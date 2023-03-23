Sheffield city centre’s new park is set to open ahead of schedule on April 3 so that it can be bring joy and fun over the Easter weekend and school holidays.

Named after Sheffield’s first chief fire officer Superintendent John Charles Pound, the park is located on the former fire station site between Rockingham Street, Wellington Street and Carver Street, and will offer spaces for play, relaxation and socialising.

Pound’s Park features a three-by-eight-metre climbing boulder, reminiscent of a Peak District rockface, and a significant new children’s playground. The playground includes two large pyramid towers – with the tallest standing at 11 metres, stainless steel slides, climbing structures, playhouses, a seesaw, wheelchair-accessible play equipment and more.

Although all landscaping elements of the park are now complete and the public will be able to start enjoying the space from early April, some utilities and facilities are due to be completed later in the month, including the power and water connectivity that will allow for the new accessible public toilets to open and for the water play features to be turned on – but Sheffield City Council has made meanwhile arrangements for evening lighting and CCTV.

The city centre's new Pound's Park is due to open on April 3, with final work to be carried out later in the month.

Once the park is fully complete there will be a dedicated ceremony to formally name the new space Pound’s Park.

Councillor Mazher Iqbal, Co-Chair Transport, Regeneration and Climate Policy Committee, said: “We’re excited to see Pound’s Park open early next month, just in time for spring and Easter holidays. I’m sure families are going to love it.

“This is such an important asset to the city centre and, although there is still some work to be completed over the coming weeks, we are really keen to see Sheffield’s community start to benefit from it right away. So, we have made the decision to open it up a little earlier than planned. This does mean the park may need to be temporarily closed again for a short time later in April to complete the outstanding work.

“The council is investing in truly unique and high-quality public spaces across the city centre, bringing ‘The Outdoor City’ ethos right into the heart of Sheffield. Pound’s Park builds on the success of the Peace Gardens, the Grey-to-Green scheme in Castlegate and the work now beginning on Fargate. We are reinventing what city centres of the future can be.

The park will feature spaces for play, relaxation and socialising.

“Creating these spaces is not only about giving people free and attractive places to enjoy and relax in, it helps reduce vehicle congestion and emissions in the city centre, as well as creating an attractive environment that will see us attract new residents, businesses and retail and leisure brands into the city centre – driving more footfall and helping the city centre thrive for decades to come.”

Pound’s Park is part of a £480m regeneration scheme Heart of the City, led by Sheffield Council and Queensberry, with a number of construction sites on surrounding streets to be completed later this year, including: Kangaroo Works, a major residential development delivering 364 new apartments, Elshaw House, the city’s first zero carbon-ready office building, and Cambridge Street Collective, a contemporary hospitality space featuring a food hall and rooftop restaurant.

