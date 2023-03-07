These pictures show how near a major new Sheffield city centre park is from completion.

Pounds Park is due to be an outdoor space complete with children’s play equipment on the site of the former Sheffield Central Fire Station on the corner of Wellington Street and Carver Street, and named after a former fire brigade officer.

Sheffield Council said this week that it is now looking to open the facility in Spring 2023, with the exact date still to be confirmed. The pictures show most of the seating and much of the grass now appears to be in place, as well as the climbing boulder and the children’s tube slide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walls can also be seen to have now been put in place by the builders on the site.

These pictures show how near a major new Sheffield city centre park, Pounds Park, is from completion.

Other features which will be on the site include a water play area and a kiosk for coffee, ice cream and other snacks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The park is named after Superintendent John Charles Pound, who became Sheffield’s first chief fire officer in 1869.

The old fire station that was at the site was demolished around 2010 when South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue moved to a new building on Eyre Street. A car park that had been located on the land was also closed to make way for the park.

The green space located on the former fire station site between Rockingham Street, Wellington Street and Carver Street is the latest phase of Sheffield Council’s Heart of the City II scheme. When work first started in March, it was expected to be completed in nine months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad