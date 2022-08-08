Located in the attractive conservation village of Wales, the Duke of Leeds occupies a position on Church Street adjacent to the Parish Church of St John within an established residential area.

The popular village freehouse was first acquired by current owner Ian Wild back in 2015.

The exterior of the pub.

It was let in 2017 but Ian took the reins again and reopened for trade in February 2022.

After a short period of closure, trade has been strong and the venue attracts a largely regular and repeat trade from both the village of Wales and also the surrounding areas.

The freehold of the Duke of Leeds is available for £575,000 + VAT.

There is also an option to acquire the business by way of a new Free-of-Tie lease with a premium of £75,000, the lease will be for a term of five and 15 years at a commencing rent of £40,000 per annum.

The well-presented village pub comprises an open plan bar and dining area, a spate function room, office and private accommodation for owners/management.