Popeyes Rotherham: New drive-thru restaurant to offer free food giveaways in opening celebrations

Chicken chain Popeyes will be giving away freebies including chicken sandwiches and breakfast muffins to celebrate the opening of its new drive-thru restaurant.

By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 10th May 2023, 10:27 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 10:27 BST

Next Monday (May 15), American fried chicken restaurant Popeyes UK is officially opening the doors to its first-ever drive-thru restaurant in Rotherham.

The new drive-thru will officially open its doors at 11am at Parkgate Shopping Centre, off Stadium Way. Customers are advised to get to the restaurant as quickly as possible as queues are expected from early in the morning.

To celebrate the launch, Popeyes will be pulling out all the stops, including rolling out an orange carpet, giving away hundreds of freebies, distributing limited-edition car-themed merchandise and hosting a live Mardi Gras style band, the Brass Funkeys, to bring the sound of New Orleans to Rotherham.

Popeyes UK is opening its new drive-thru restaurant in Rotherham's Parkgate Shopping Centre on May 15.

The drive-thru restaurant is also doing its biggest giveaway yet with hundreds of goodies to be won, including the first three people in the queue on day one, both in vehicles and on foot, to win free Chicken Sandwiches for a whole year. Additionally, the first 25 vehicles within the drive-thru lane and the first 25 pedestrians within the eat-in queue will also be rewarded with a free Chicken Sandwich and exclusive Popeyes merchandise.

Not only that, to celebrate the launch of its new breakfast menu, Popeyes will also be offering free breakfast muffins to the first 25 cars in the queue at the new drive-thru on Tuesday, May 16. Breakfast will start at 8am, with big breakfast rolls, cajun hash browns and nutella-topped buttermilk biscuits on the menu.

In a previous statement, Tom Crowley, chief executive at Popeyes UK, said: “We’re hugely excited to be opening our first drive-thru in the UK. This is a critical format for us as we fully recognise the UK is underserved with exciting new brands opening in this space.”

Popeyes will be giving away hundreds of freebies and distributing limited-edition car-themed merchandise as part of its opening day.
