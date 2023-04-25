Popeyes has announced when it will be opening its first-ever UK drive-thru in Rotherham

American fried chicken restaurant Popeyes has announced an opening date for its first-ever drive-thru opening in Rotherham. The US fast-food restaurant will bring its world-famous menu including the iconic Popeyes Chicken Sandwich for people in South Yorkshire to try.

Popeyes will also be serving their brand-new breakfast menu, including the Big Breakfast Rolls, a variety of sausage, bacon, egg and cheese muffins, cajun hash browns and their famous Louisiana buttermilk biscuits served with cinnamon sugar or Nutella.

Tom Crowley, CEO at Popeyes UK, said: “We’re hugely excited to be opening our first Drive-Thru in the UK. This is a critical format for us as we fully recognise the UK is underserved with exciting new brands opening in this space.

“The sustained demand we are seeing for Popeyes throughout the UK is incredible, we are confident that this will only increase with the launch of our Drive-Thru restaurants of which we now have many in the pipeline for 2023 and into 2024.

The new store, located at Parkgate Shopping Centre in Rotherham, adds to Popeyes UK’s portfolio of 17 restaurants across the country. The plans for the drive-thru include seating indoors and outside, a dual-ordering lane to reduce expected vehicle queues, and a car park for fans who would like to eat inside the 104-seat restaurant.

Popeyes has announced it is opening a UK first drive-thru in Rotherham this year

To celebrate the opening, Popeyes is giving one lucky fan the chance to win a VIP experience as the first ever person to go through the drive-through. The lucky winner selected will then be listed in the Popeyes UK hall-of-fame with the opportunity to win free Chicken Sandwiches for a whole year.

They will also be given exclusive Popeyes car-themed merchandise – including never-before-seen Popeyes dip holders and Popeyes branded car air fresheners. To enter, visit the Popeyes website.

Popeyes Rotherham - when is it opening