Police track down two women wanted over assault in Sheffield's Peace Gardens
Police have tracked down two women wanted over the alleged assault of a vulnerable adult in Sheffield’s Peace Gardens.
Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 2:54 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 2:57 pm
South Yorkshire Police said a 22-year-old ‘vulnerable woman’ was assaulted by two women in the Peace Gardens on Pinstone Street at 3pm on Friday, August 2.
Read More
Read MorePictures reveal extent of damage to Sheffield house struck by skip lorry in 'targeted act'
The women were involved in a verbal argument before violence flared.
Officers released CCTV images of two women they ‘believed to hold vital information about the incident.’
The force said today that following the CCTV appeal ‘officers believe the women pictured have now been identified. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.’