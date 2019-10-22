Police track down two women wanted over assault in Sheffield's Peace Gardens

Police have tracked down two women wanted over the alleged assault of a vulnerable adult in Sheffield’s Peace Gardens.

By Lee Peace
Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 2:54 pm
Updated Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 2:57 pm

South Yorkshire Police said a 22-year-old ‘vulnerable woman’ was assaulted by two women in the Peace Gardens on Pinstone Street at 3pm on Friday, August 2.

The women were involved in a verbal argument before violence flared.

Officers released CCTV images of two women they ‘believed to hold vital information about the incident.’

The force said today that following the CCTV appeal ‘officers believe the women pictured have now been identified. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.’

