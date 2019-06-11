Police search mounted for missing Sheffield man
A police search has been mounted for a Sheffield man reported missing from home.
By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 11 June, 2019, 09:26
Minod Monger, aged 23, from Ecclesfield, was last seen leaving his home at 9pm yesterday and has not been seen since.
He is Asian, has black hair and was last seen wearing a white jacket, grey joggers and black Crocs.
South Yorkshire Police said ‘concerns are growing for his welfare’.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 715 of June 10.