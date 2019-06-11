Police search mounted for missing Sheffield man

A police search has been mounted for a Sheffield man reported missing from home.

By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 11 June, 2019, 09:26

Minod Monger, aged 23, from Ecclesfield, was last seen leaving his home at 9pm yesterday and has not been seen since.

CRIME: Killers to be sentenced over death of dad-of-three stabbed in Sheffield turf war

Minod Monger

He is Asian, has black hair and was last seen wearing a white jacket, grey joggers and black Crocs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

COURT: Great-grandfather to be sentenced in Sheffield for killing six-year-old great-grandson

South Yorkshire Police said ‘concerns are growing for his welfare’.

LATEST: Police probe into fatal motorway crash near Meadowhall continues

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 715 of June 10.