Police issue new message as huge search for missing Sheffield man Rik approaches second night

Dozens of officers have joined the hunt for the man, named only as Rik, who lives in Sheffield but went missing at Rother Valley Country Park, near the cafe, yesterday, Sunday, October 3.

A police plane has also been deployed to look for the 62-year-old, who has Alzheimer’s and dementia, and drones have been sent up to try to trace him.

But police this evening urged members of the public not to launch their own search parties, potentially putting themselves at risk as darkness falls.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A huge police search has been launched for missing Sheffield man Rik, 62, who went missing at Rother Valley Country Park on Sunday

Chief Inspector Mark Goddard, of South Yorkshire Police, said at around 5.30pm that there had been no confirmed sightings but police were investigating a number of unconfirmed sightings.

He said: “We have a significant number of police resources in the area, including our mounted section, our tactical support group and the local beat teams.

"We’ve also utilised our air capabilty, using the police air service fixed wing aircraft, and have been using drones in and around the area.

"We want to deter people from joining any kind of search party activity, especially as we’re losing light. We can assure them the search will continue from our side into the night if he is not found.”

The fire service and mountain rescue teams are also involved in the search for Rik, who is now understood to have gone missing at around 11am yesterday.

Rik is described as being 5ft 10in tall and of a slim build. He was last seen wearing a yellow fluorescent baseball cap, running tights and a black jacket with orange lining.

He was also wearing a wristband with his name and a contact number for his next of kin, and a gold wedding band.

He lives in Sheffield, having previously lived in Edale, Derbyshire.

Police, who earlier today said their search was focusing on the Trans-Pennine trails leading away from Rother Valley Country Park, have said Rik is likely to be confused and unwilling to approach people.