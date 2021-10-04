Police today released the picture of the man, identified only as Rik, after he went missing from Rother Valley Country Park, yesterday.

Police, the fire service and mountain rescue teams are involved in the ongoing search.

He was last seen in the country park, near Sheffield, at around 1pm yesterday.

Missing man Rik. Police have launched a search after he want missing from Rother Valley

Rik is described as being 5ft 10in tall and of a slim build. He was last seen wearing a yellow fluorescent baseball cap, running tights and a black jacket with orange lining.

South Yorkshire Police have put out a renewed appeal today to help find him.

Posting on Facebook yesterday, a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We are being supported by South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, mountain rescue and lowlands rescue.

“Some of our search is being carried out in more remote areas so please don't travel and put yourselves at risk, we do have a high number of specialists supporting us.”

Rik's worried family have also appealed on social media for help finding him

Police put out more information today.

This afternoon they added: “As our search for Rik continues, we are sharing this photo which was taken yesterday.

“The 62-year-old was last seen at Rother Valley Country Park at around 1pm, shortly after this picture was taken.

“He lives in Sheffield, and prior to this lived in Edale, Derbyshire.”

Chief Insp Mark Goddard said: “Our search today is focusing on the Trans-Pennine trails leading away from Rother Valley Country Park. While you are out and about today, please keep Rik in the back of your minds and contact us if you do see him.

“He is thought to still be wearing a very distinctive, bright yellow hat. If you see Rik, he may be confused and might not respond to you calling his name or speaking to him so please do call police straight away.

“Thank you for all your help so far, we really appreciate your support.”

“Contact us through 101, incident number 518 of 3 October.”