Police issue CCTV appeal after elderly woman’s purse stolen in Aldi near Sheffield
Police have released pictures of three women they want to speak to after a purse was stolen in an Aldi near Sheffield.
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 2:02 pm
It happened at Aldi in Eckington on October 30 last year – but police have only just issued the appeal.
A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Three females, believed to be working in conjunction with each other, stole a wallet from an elderly lady’s handbag while shopping.
“Please note that these images may be of both potential suspects or witnesses.”
Contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting 21000631952.