It happened at Aldi in Eckington on October 30 last year – but police have only just issued the appeal.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Three females, believed to be working in conjunction with each other, stole a wallet from an elderly lady’s handbag while shopping.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire police investigating the theft of a purse have released these images of three women they want to speak to.

“Please note that these images may be of both potential suspects or witnesses.”