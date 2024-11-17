Police confirm body of woman found in Sheffield city centre
South Yorkshire Police has confirmed that the emergency response was following the body of a woman being recovered.
One witness said there were “lots of police” on High Street, near Boots and McDonald’s on Saturday, November 16.
Eyewitnesses described three police cars, an ambulance, and a paramedic car at the bottom of Fargate, opposite Sheffield Cathedral.
The force has stated the death was "non-suspicious".
Photos submitted to The Star showed the large emergency response at the time.
Emergency vehicles had their blue lights flashing as the dealt with the incident, at around 4.30pm.
