Police confirm body of woman found in Sheffield city centre

Emergency services were spotted in Sheffield city centre last night.

South Yorkshire Police has confirmed that the emergency response was following the body of a woman being recovered. 

One witness said there were “lots of police” on High Street, near Boots and McDonald’s on Saturday, November 16.

South Yorkshire Police has confirmed the body of a woman was recovered in Sheffield City Centre
South Yorkshire Police has confirmed the body of a woman was recovered in Sheffield City Centre | National World

Eyewitnesses described three police cars, an ambulance, and a paramedic car at the bottom of Fargate, opposite Sheffield Cathedral.

The force has stated the death was "non-suspicious".

Photos submitted to The Star showed the large emergency response at the time.

Emergency services at the botton Fargate late on Saturday afternoon
Emergency services at the botton Fargate late on Saturday afternoon | Submitted

Emergency vehicles had their blue lights flashing as the dealt with the incident, at around 4.30pm.

The force added that they would not be providing any further details relating to the incident.

