Fargate police incident: Police and ambulance on scene after incident at prominent Sheffield shopping street

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 16th Nov 2024, 17:45 GMT
This was the scene on Fargate, Sheffield, this evening after emergency services were called to the scene after an incident late this afternoon.

Eyewitnesses described three police cars, an ambulance, and a paramedic car at the bottom of Fargate, opposite Sheffield Cathedral.

The South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service vehicles had their blue lights flashing as they dealt with the incident, which was at around 4.30pm this afternoon.

Pictures show the scene, with several emergency vehicles present.

Emergency services at the botton Fargate late on Saturday afternoonEmergency services at the botton Fargate late on Saturday afternoon
Emergency services at the botton Fargate late on Saturday afternoon | Submitted

One eyewitness said two police officers were standing outside one of the shops near the bottom of Fargate.

They added there was tape put in place to stop pedestrians walking directly in front of the shop.

Police and the ambulance service have been approached for more information.

