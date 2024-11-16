Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This was the scene on Fargate, Sheffield, this evening after emergency services were called to the scene after an incident late this afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eyewitnesses described three police cars, an ambulance, and a paramedic car at the bottom of Fargate, opposite Sheffield Cathedral.

The South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service vehicles had their blue lights flashing as they dealt with the incident, which was at around 4.30pm this afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pictures show the scene, with several emergency vehicles present.

Emergency services at the botton Fargate late on Saturday afternoon | Submitted

One eyewitness said two police officers were standing outside one of the shops near the bottom of Fargate.

They added there was tape put in place to stop pedestrians walking directly in front of the shop.

Police and the ambulance service have been approached for more information.