Fargate police incident: Police and ambulance on scene after incident at prominent Sheffield shopping street
Eyewitnesses described three police cars, an ambulance, and a paramedic car at the bottom of Fargate, opposite Sheffield Cathedral.
The South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service vehicles had their blue lights flashing as they dealt with the incident, which was at around 4.30pm this afternoon.
Pictures show the scene, with several emergency vehicles present.
One eyewitness said two police officers were standing outside one of the shops near the bottom of Fargate.
They added there was tape put in place to stop pedestrians walking directly in front of the shop.
Police and the ambulance service have been approached for more information.
