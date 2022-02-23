Police and Crime Commissioner, Alan Billings, attended a community boxing event in Sheffield along with representatives from the Violence Reduction Unit.

The event, which took place at Wadsley Bridge Working Men’s Club and hosted by Firth Park Boxing Academy, saw 12 bouts across the evening in an event bringing boxing clubs together from across the region. The bouts saw members of Firth Park Boxing Academy pitted against their counterparts from other clubs.

Following the event, Mr Billings thanked the boxing clubs for their role in supporting local young people while the Violence Reduction Unit said it showed importance of sport in bringing the community together.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner, Dr Alan Billings, and Violence Reduction Unit attend community boxing event.

He said: "It was a pleasure to attend the community boxing event.

"As someone who was once an amateur boxer, it was great to see so many people there and to see the skills on display.

“I would like to congratulate the organisers for hosting such a good evening, and I would especially like to thank the boxing clubs for all the work they are doing to support local young people,” he added.

South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner, Dr Alan Billings, and Violence Reduction Unit attend community boxing event.

“The boxing clubs give young people positive and purposive things to do in their lives. They help young people to learn self-discipline and to respect others. Their leaders are crucial adult role models for so many.”

Graham Jones, head of the Violence Reduction Unit in South Yorkshire, also commented on the event, highlighting sport’s importance in bringing together local communities.

"I’m pleased that the Violence Reduction Unit was able to attend and support the community boxing event in Wadsley Bridge,” he said.

“Boxing and other sports play an important role in bringing communities together, developing young people’s skills and promoting their wellbeing.”