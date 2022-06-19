Police called to disperse crowd in Sheffield street following reports of 'injured boy'

Police were called out to the incident in Staniforth Road, Darnall, at about 8.45pm on Friday evening.

The force said officers including police dog handlers had to disperse a group of people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staniforth Road.

They were responding to reports that a 17-year-old boy suffered serious injuries to his leg.

He was taken to hospital.

Stagecoach Yorkshire tweeted that this cause temporary disruption for bus services.

A resident shared CCTV footage of two motorbikes colliding reportedly at the scene.

However, police said enquiries are ongoing to ascertain how the boy suffered his injuries.