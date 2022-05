The 58-year-old, named only as Paul, is missing from Greenhill and was last seen at 6pm on Thursday, May 12.

His car, a blue Ford Fiesta with the registration number YM65 UDN, was spotted in the Leicestershire area that night, and it is believed he may have travelled to Nottinghamshire or Derbyshire.

He is white and described as being of medium build and possibly wearing glasses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul, aged 58, has not been seen since he went missing from his home in Greenhill, Sheffield, on Thursday evening. Police believe he may have travelled to Nottinghamshire or Derbyshire