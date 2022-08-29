News you can trust since 1887
Police appeal for help to find missing boy, 16, believed to be in 'poor heath' and with links to Sheffield

Concern is growing for a missing boy, with links to Sheffield, who is believed to be in ‘poor health’ and was last seen carrying a dog toy.

By Robert Cumber
Monday, 29th August 2022, 2:47 pm
The 16-year-old, named only as Michael, lives in Aylesbury but has links to Sheffield, Leicester, Essex and London.

He was last seen wearing a dark coloured tracksuit, a green jacket, black trainers and a baseball cap, and he was carrying a dog toy.

Anyone who sees him is asked to dial 999, quoting the Thames Valley Police reference 43220382443.

