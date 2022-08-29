Police appeal for help to find missing boy, 16, believed to be in 'poor heath' and with links to Sheffield
Concern is growing for a missing boy, with links to Sheffield, who is believed to be in ‘poor health’ and was last seen carrying a dog toy.
By Robert Cumber
Monday, 29th August 2022, 2:47 pm
Updated
Monday, 29th August 2022, 2:48 pm
The 16-year-old, named only as Michael, lives in Aylesbury but has links to Sheffield, Leicester, Essex and London.
He was last seen wearing a dark coloured tracksuit, a green jacket, black trainers and a baseball cap, and he was carrying a dog toy.
Anyone who sees him is asked to dial 999, quoting the Thames Valley Police reference 43220382443.
Most Popular
-
1
Sheffield Transport Sports Club: Fire breaks out at sports site off Meadowhead Roundabout
-
2
Rowan Horrocks: Sheffield police officer charged with two counts of rape in South Yorkshire is due in court
-
3
Steps: Tragedy as concertgoers who 'couldn't hear a thing' slam Yorkshire Wildlife Park gig
-
4
Cutlery Works Sheffield: Hospitality workers win 'incredible' 45 per cent pay rise, says TUC
-
5
Lady's Bridge Sheffield: Image shows scale of 'police incident' as it's confirmed body was recovered
Read More
Read MoreStephen Clifton: Heartbroken friend runs in memory of Sheffield United fan 'Mous...