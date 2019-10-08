Police and hospital trust give update on Doncaster Royal Infirmary incident
A hospital trust and South Yorkshire Police have provided updates on an incident dealt with at Doncaster Royal Infirmary this afternoon.
Pictures emerged showing about five police cars at the hospital earlier.
Read More
Initial reports suggested that a man with a gun was at the scene, however this was ruled out quickly by both police and the hospital’s trust.
A police spokesperson said an arrested man was being brought into the hospital for an assessment and attacked an officer.
They were then quickly taken away from the hosptial to another location.
The spokesperson added there is ‘no risk to the wider public’.
A hospital spokesperson said: “Earlier today, colleagues at Doncaster Royal Infirmary’s Emergency Department called the police to assist with a disruptive patient.
“The issue was dealt with quickly and no-one was harmed during the incident.
“We would like to thank visitors who were present at the time for their cooperation, our staff for their calm and quick response and South Yorkshire Police for their assistance.”