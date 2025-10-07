A plea for a forever home has been issued for a dog “in a terrible condition” abandoned in a car park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doug was found abandoned two months ago, with his condition described as “absolutely terrible”.

Doug was found abandoned in a car park in Sheffield | Helping Yorkshire Poundies

He was emaciated and had “a terrible skin infection”.

He is being cared for by Rotherham-based Helping Yorkshire Poundies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity said: “Luckily for Doug, he was taken to a vets who admitted him and started treatment. Unsurprisingly (we’re cynical now, and sadly are often proved right ) the days, and weeks passed and nobody came to look for Doug.

“He was yet another large bull breed neglected and dumped and with nowhere to go.

“All the vet staff fell in love with Doug (they gave him the name!).

“He’s the most friendly boy and they didn’t want to give up on him, so they asked if we could help and take him on. Just look at his face - we couldn’t say no!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So here he is. After a month with us, Doug is a different boy!

“He’s gained over 12kg in weight, his coat is getting its shine back and he’s no longer as desperate for food as he understandably was. Doug is now ready to find the forever home he sodeserves.

“If anyone has room for a BFG in the shape of our 46kg American Bulldog Doug (slobbery chops and all - you have been warned ), please consider our special boy.

“He deserves the very best from now on. Any donations towards Doug’s care would also be so so appreciated.”

For more information visit Helping Yorkshire Poundies’ website or Facebook page.