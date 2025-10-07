Plea for loving home for Doug the dog abandoned in car park "in terrible condition"
Doug was found abandoned two months ago, with his condition described as “absolutely terrible”.
He was emaciated and had “a terrible skin infection”.
The charity said: “Luckily for Doug, he was taken to a vets who admitted him and started treatment. Unsurprisingly (we’re cynical now, and sadly are often proved right ) the days, and weeks passed and nobody came to look for Doug.
“He was yet another large bull breed neglected and dumped and with nowhere to go.
“All the vet staff fell in love with Doug (they gave him the name!).
“He’s the most friendly boy and they didn’t want to give up on him, so they asked if we could help and take him on. Just look at his face - we couldn’t say no!
“So here he is. After a month with us, Doug is a different boy!
“He’s gained over 12kg in weight, his coat is getting its shine back and he’s no longer as desperate for food as he understandably was. Doug is now ready to find the forever home he sodeserves.
“If anyone has room for a BFG in the shape of our 46kg American Bulldog Doug (slobbery chops and all - you have been warned ), please consider our special boy.
“He deserves the very best from now on. Any donations towards Doug’s care would also be so so appreciated.”
For more information visit Helping Yorkshire Poundies’ website or Facebook page.