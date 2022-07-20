Staff have been disciplined and apologies sent to the family involved, bosses said.

And they will look at improving employment practices after an issue was raised on social media around DBS checking of staff - although they insisted the business complied with ‘all legal requirements’.

The entrance to Play Valley on Coleford Road in Darnall, Sheffield. The owner has apologised for a message shared on a staff chat group over a lost bracelet saying 'finders keepers' (pic: Google)

Their parent returned to ask staff if the bracelet had been found and said that two hours later they received a private message with evidence of comments about the missing jewellery which had been made on a staff group chat.

One read ‘finders keepers’ and another said: “We deffo pawning it. Will pay for night out for us all.”

A third message appeared to falsely insinuate the mother’s partner was a drug dealer, stating: “Her boyfriend literally had 2 old Nokia phones on table. Clearly knew what job he’s got. I’m sure he can replace it.”

In a message on Facebook, ‘Simon and Sarah’ - believed to be directors Simon Jesson and Sarah Wilkinson - wrote: “We are deeply saddened and disappointed regarding a staff incident that has unfolded over the past couple of days on social media. We sincerely apologise to the family involved for the distress and upset caused to them.

“As a result of this incident we have taken immediate disciplinary action to deal with those involved. An investigation is taking place and the matter has been reported to South Yorkshire police.”

It went on to describe the impact on the them and the business saying it had been ‘torn apart’.

“For many years we have worked hard to grow a business that we love dearly. To see our hard work, time spent and sacrifices we make as a whole family be torn apart overnight is truly devastating,” they said.