The event was organised by Ericka Hill, fundraising, marketing and communications officer for SCCCC, and Kathy Markwick, freelance community consultant.

Guests were treated to an afternoon tea and live entertainment from performers Joseph O'Brien and Oliver Harris, with the aid of principal sponsors Herman Beck, managing director of the hotel, Gripple Foundation, Hallam FM and many more.

Special guests included the Deputy Lieutenant, Kim Streets, the Lord and Lady Mayoress of Sheffield, Sioned-Mair Richards and Councilor Jackie Satur, and the Mistress Cutler, Mrs Jo Tear.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SCCCC invite 170 special guests to Crowne Plaza Royal Victoria Hotel for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The celebration was a huge success and it was wonderful to see so many guests dressed in red, white, blue, sparkles and even tiaras.

Ericka Hill said: ''At SCCCC it is our mission to support isolated, vulnerable and lonely people from across the city. We have been combating isolation since 1966. Our older communities have had a tough couple of years, so we wanted to give them a grand day out and be treated like royalty themselves. The Queen's Platinum Jubilee seemed the perfect reason to get them all together for food, fun and friendship.''

Kathy Markwick added: "It was an amazing event and the hotel was a perfect venue for such a historic and momentous occasion.

SCCCC invite 170 special guests to Crowne Plaza Royal Victoria Hotel for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

"Sadly some of our guests live with dementia and it may be that they cannot remember the event now, but they will have undoubtedly enjoyed the moment and that is hugely important. The event will have also offered invaluable respite for many families and carers.

"Six years ago I started Friendship Lunches in South Yorkshire which aim to combat/reduce loneliness and social isolation. When Covid struck these had to be cancelled with immediate effect. I am delighted that these are now up and running again and it was lovely to be able to invite some people from these events to the special celebration.

"As a result of Covid and lockdown, I now believe that more people now truly understand the impact that loneliness and social isolation can have on one's mental health and wellbeing - and age is certainly no barrier".

Kathryn Rawling, community liaison co-ordinator for Sheffcare, said: "During the pandemic, our residents have not had the opportunity to go out, so to be invited to such a special event was fantastic. The room was a picture to see dressed in red white and blue and seeing residents enjoying the day was a joy.