Pitsmoor Adventure Playground Sheffield: Manufacturing firm staff give up time to improve play equipment

A much-loved playground in Sheffield has received a big boost thanks to staff from a manufacturing firm.

By Robert Cumber
Friday, 27th May 2022, 2:18 pm

Workers from Jeld-Wen, which makes wooden doors, windows and stairs, gave up their time to help out at Pitsmoor Adventure Playground.

They used their skills to improve the play equipment at the children’s charity in time for the summer holidays.

Platinum Jubilee: Things to do in Sheffield with the kids over the long bank holiday weekend this June

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Volunteers from Jeld-Wen at Pitsmoor Adventure Playground in Sheffield

They also learned more about the charity and the vital support it gives to families without outdoor spaces at home, offering them not just the chance to enjoy play and other fun-filled activities, but providing education and food.

Stefan Fox, Jeld-Wen’s health and safety manager, said: “It was a hugely rewarding day. It was great to find out about the charity and the fantastic work they do-for the community.”

Patrick Meleady, the charity’s manager, said: “We’re a small charity with so much to do on the site and the help was very much appreciated. The tasks completed would have taken us weeks to do on our own.”

Workers