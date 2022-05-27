Workers from Jeld-Wen, which makes wooden doors, windows and stairs, gave up their time to help out at Pitsmoor Adventure Playground.

They used their skills to improve the play equipment at the children’s charity in time for the summer holidays.

Platinum Jubilee: Things to do in Sheffield with the kids over the long bank holiday weekend this June

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Volunteers from Jeld-Wen at Pitsmoor Adventure Playground in Sheffield

They also learned more about the charity and the vital support it gives to families without outdoor spaces at home, offering them not just the chance to enjoy play and other fun-filled activities, but providing education and food.

Stefan Fox, Jeld-Wen’s health and safety manager, said: “It was a hugely rewarding day. It was great to find out about the charity and the fantastic work they do-for the community.”