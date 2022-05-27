Workers from Jeld-Wen, which makes wooden doors, windows and stairs, gave up their time to help out at Pitsmoor Adventure Playground.
They used their skills to improve the play equipment at the children’s charity in time for the summer holidays.
They also learned more about the charity and the vital support it gives to families without outdoor spaces at home, offering them not just the chance to enjoy play and other fun-filled activities, but providing education and food.
Stefan Fox, Jeld-Wen’s health and safety manager, said: “It was a hugely rewarding day. It was great to find out about the charity and the fantastic work they do-for the community.”
Patrick Meleady, the charity’s manager, said: “We’re a small charity with so much to do on the site and the help was very much appreciated. The tasks completed would have taken us weeks to do on our own.”